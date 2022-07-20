Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
20 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:21 pm

Related News

Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'

BSS/AFP
20 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:21 pm
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks &#039;this week&#039;

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he still hoped to host Russia and Ukraine for talks this week on easing a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain.

Erdogan's comments came less than a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin set an unexpected new condition for resuming the deliveries.

Global food prices are soaring, and millions are facing hunger because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The war is being fought across one of Europe's most fertile regions by two of the world's biggest producers of grain.

Up to 25 million tonnes of wheat and other grain have been blocked in Ukrainian ports by Russian warships and landmines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.

The first direct talks between the sides' military delegations since March -- attended in Istanbul last week by Turkish and UN officials -- came up with an initial draft for resolving the impasse.

The sides had been expected to meet in Istanbul again this week for a second round of talks that both Turkish and UN officials had hoped could produce a final deal.

But Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would only ease the path for Ukrainian grain exports if the West lifts sanctions on Russia's own shipments.

Erdogan told reporters after meeting Putin on the sidelines of a summit in Tehran that he remained hopeful about an agreement.

"As a result of a technical meeting held in Istanbul last week, an agreement was reached on the main outlines of how this process will work within UN frameworks," Erdogan was quoted as telling Turkish reporters aboard his plane home.

"Now this week, we want this memorandum turned into a written text. We hope that the plan will start being implemented in the coming days."

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have officially confirmed their participation at the proposed second round of Istanbul talks.

Erdogan also did not signal when it might be held.

Putin personally thanked Erdogan on Tuesday for playing a central mediation role in the dispute.

But he later told Russian reporters that the West needed to meet certain conditions "if they sincerely want to improve the situation on the international food markets".

"We will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but we are proceeding from the fact that all restrictions related to possible deliveries for the export of Russian grain will be lifted," he said.

Ukraine grain / Russia-Ukraine grain talks / Erdogan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

41m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership