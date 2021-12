Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on as he addresses the media after the Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey March 12, 2021. Presidential Press OfficeHandout via REUTERS

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey had taken a "risky but correct" path on the economy by lowering interest rates even though the lira has fallen sharply.

"What we are doing is right. We have made and are making a politically risky but correct plan," Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers in a speech to parliament in Ankara.