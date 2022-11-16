Erdogan says Russia had 'nothing to do with' Poland explosions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 15 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit runs from 15 to 16 November 2022. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he respects Russia's statement that Russian missiles had not hit Polish territory, adding that he believes Moscow had "nothing to do with it."

"Russia saying this has nothing to do with them and (US President Joe) Biden saying these missiles are not Russian-made show that this has nothing to do with Russia," Erdogan said at a news conference during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Erdogan said the situation needs to be investigated and that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he returns to Turkey.

There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish president said, adding that a UN-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets.

He also said to believe that the grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond its November 19 deadline, noting that Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year.

Speaking at a news conference during a summit of the G20 grouping, Erdogan said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse.