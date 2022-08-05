Erdogan, Putin meet in Sochi

World+Biz

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 08:20 pm

Related News

Erdogan, Putin meet in Sochi

The talks to touch on a wide range of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issue

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 08:20 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia August 5, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia August 5, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have begun their talks in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi today.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced earlier, the negotiations are scheduled to touch upon a wide range of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues. Thus, the leaders are expected to focus on the Russian-Turkish multifaceted cooperation, including the prospects for broader trade and economic ties in the future and the implementation of joint strategic energy projects, and to share views on exports of Ukrainian grain, on Ukraine, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported.

Putin has told Erdogan he hopes to sign an agreement to boost trade and economic ties between Moscow and Ankara.

"I hope that today we will be able to sign a relevant memorandum on the development of our trade and economic ties," the Russian leader said as the pair sat down for talks in Sochi, reports Al Jazeera.

Sitting opposite his Russian counterpart ahead of the discussions, Erdogan said that meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations had been fruitful to date and that he would also discuss developments in Syria with Putin during his visit to Russia.

He added in comments broadcast on Turkish television that it was important that the Akkuyu nuclear plant being built by a Russian company in southern Turkey was completed on time.

Top News

Russia-Turkey Relations / Russian President Vladimir Putin / Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

17h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor