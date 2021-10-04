Envoys agree to restate EU's membership guarantee for Balkans at summit
European Union leaders will be able to restate their guarantee of future membership to six Balkan countries on Wednesday at a summit, after EU ambassadors agreed a text on Monday, a senior EU official said.
After weeks of disagreement over the wording of a summit declaration for Wednesday's gathering of EU and Balkan leaders in Slovenia, envoys from the EU's 27 states reached a deal to "reconfirm ... their unequivocal support for a European perspective," the official said.
The impasse during September over the declaration was seen as a reflection of the lack of enthusiasm in EU capitals for bringing Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia into the bloc.