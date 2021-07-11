Ensure reproductive health rights of all: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all to ensure the reproductive health rights of everyone, everywhere noting that resources for sexual and reproductive health services were diverted with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As we mark World Population Day, let us pledge to ensure the reproductive health rights of everyone, everywhere," he said in a message marking the World Population Day that falls on 11 July.

Guterres said the Covid-19 pandemic continues to upend the world, reaching one grim milestone after another.

In addition to the millions of lives tragically lost, there has been a less visible toll: a shocking rise in domestic violence as women were forced into isolation with their abusers; empty maternity wards as women postponed motherhood; and unintended pregnancies due to curtailed access to contraceptive services, he said.

"Our latest estimates indicate that Covid-19 will push 47 million women and girls into extreme poverty. Many girls who are out of school may never return," said the UN chief.

In every corner of the world, he said, they are seeing a reversal of hard-won gains and an erosion of women's reproductive rights, choices and agency. "These gaps in access to health rights are unacceptable. Women cannot be alone in this fight."