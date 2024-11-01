'End impunity for crimes against journalists, protect media workers': UN rights chief

Governments across the world must do more to prevent attacks, protect journalists, and prosecute those responsible, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has said.

The states also need laws to protect freedom of expression and information, he said while speaking on the eve of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

Türk said, "We live in troubled times—and effective journalism is more important than ever. A free press feeds a free society and fuels democratic decision-making."

"It also makes sure that we understand the human impact of violence and conflict so that this horrible tendency of dehumanisation is stopped," he added.

"On this International Day, I urge all those with influence to step up action to end impunity for crimes against journalists, to protect media workers, and to contribute to building open, just societies where the truth can flourish," said the UN right chief.