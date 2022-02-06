Emirates to support growth of Spanish tourism and trade

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turespaña, Spanish Tourism Institute, to help boost trade and tourism to Spain.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, divisional senior vice president, International Affairs at Emirates and Miguel Ángel Sanz Castedo, director general of Turespana in presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and María Reyes Maroto Illera, Spanish minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism and other dignitaries, at the Emirates Group Headquarters.

Under the agreement, Emirates and Turespaña will explore joint activities to drive tourism to Spain, including trade familiarisation trips, workshops and marketing campaigns, reads a press release.

Emirates launched operations to Madrid in 2010, to Barcelona in 2012 and Dubai to Mexico City, via Barcelona in 2019. The airline currently offers customers 10 weekly flights to Barcelona, including 5 weekly flights from Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona, and 9 weekly flights to Madrid utilising the iconic Emirates A380 aircraft. 

Customers can also access popular regional destinations across the country via the airline's interline agreement with Vueling, Iberia Airlines and Air Europa. Emirates passengers travelling to Madrid and Barcelona can also connect onwards to more than 13 cities through the airline's partnership with the national train operator, Renfe.

Emirates now operates thrice Daily from Dhaka, add the release..

