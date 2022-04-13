Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

World+Biz

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:01 am
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter Inc shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the shareholders said Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, made "materially false and misleading statements and omissions" by failing to reveal he had invested in Twitter by March 24 as required under federal law.

Twitter shares rose 27% on April 4, to $49.97 from $39.31, after Musk disclosed his stake, which investors viewed as a vote of confidence from the world's richest person in San Francisco-based Twitter.

Former shareholders led by Marc Rasella said the delayed disclosure let Musk buy more Twitter shares at lower prices, while defrauding them into selling at "artificially deflated" prices.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

A lawyer for Musk had no immediate comment. Tesla is not a defendant.

US securities law requires investors to disclose within 10 days when they have acquired 5% of a company, which in Musk's case would have been March 24. 

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. 

By not joining the board, Musk, a prolific Twitter user, can keep buying shares without being bound by his agreement with the company to limit his stake to 14.9%.

Some analysts have suggested Musk could push Twitter to make changes, or even pursue an unsolicited bid for the company.

Rasella said he sold 35 Twitter shares for $1,373, or an average price of $39.23, between March 25 and 29. Musk is worth $265.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

The case is Rasella v Musk, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03026.

Elon Musk / Twitter Inc / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

1h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

2h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

14h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

16h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

20h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance