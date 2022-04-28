Elon Musk has 2 ideas for Twitter. One is to make it ‘politically neutral’

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:57 am

Related News

Elon Musk has 2 ideas for Twitter. One is to make it ‘politically neutral’

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:57 am
A 3D printed Twitter logo and a padlock are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A 3D printed Twitter logo and a padlock are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Ever since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, he has been tweeting out ideas that he would like to see on the social media platform and after he toyed with the idea of free speech on Twitter, Musk on Thursday wrote Twitter DMS should have end-to-end encryption like Signal so that the messages can not be hacked. Direct messages that one Twitter user can send to another are now not encrypted.

While this was a technical idea he put forward, the other was more idealistic. Musk thinks for Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which "effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he explained.

Musk engaged with Twitter users over the idea of political neutrality and said his goal is to "maximise area under the curve of total human happiness, which means the ~80% of people in the middle" and to do so, he has to upset both the rightwingers and the Left. "Attacks are coming thick and fast, primarily from the left, which is no surprise, however I should be clear that the right will probably be a little unhappy too," he wrote

Elon Musk also believed the news of his acquiring Twitter has helped the social media platform gain a "massive influx of new users".

Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk and a $44 billion agreement has been moved. According to teh agreement, Elon Musk is not allowed to disparage Twitter but can post announcements regarding the deal.

While Elon Musk can't stop tweeting, he is now posting mostly about things he would like to see on Twitter and his idea of free speech has already run into troubled waters as many apprehend that hate speech might get encouraged in the garb of free speech.

To this, he has clarified that by free speech, he meant one that matches with the law. "if people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect," he said.

Elon Musk / Twitter buyout / Twitter Inc / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

6m | Panorama
Prapty Rahman holding in her hands “Kitty” the robot.

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

21m | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

1h | Interviews
Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

17h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

17h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

17h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access