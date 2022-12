Rescue workers work in front of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino where a fire broke out, in Poipet near Thailand border, Cambodia, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The death toll from a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino near the border with Thailand has risen to at least 25, a Cambodian official said Friday.

"The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, adding some of the bodies that had been recovered were found along staircases within the complex.