Egypt, Algeria agree on full support for Tunisian president

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 09:21 pm

"Consensus was reached... towards full support for Tunisian President Kais Saied and everything that would maintain stability in Tunisia and implement the will and choices of the brotherly Tunisian people, in order to preserve their capabilities and the security of their country," a presidency statement said, after a meeting between Sisi and Lamamra

Tunisia&#039;s President Kais Saied waves as he is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Tunisia's President Kais Saied waves as he is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photo: Reuters

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed with Algerian Foreign Minster Ramdane Lamamra on Sunday on full support for Tunisian President Kais Saied, the Egyptian presidency said, amid a political crisis in Tunisia.

"Consensus was reached... towards full support for Tunisian President Kais Saied and everything that would maintain stability in Tunisia and implement the will and choices of the brotherly Tunisian people, in order to preserve their capabilities and the security of their country," a presidency statement said, after a meeting between Sisi and Lamamra.

Egypt / algeria / Tunisia

