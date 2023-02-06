Earthquake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert

A rescuer works at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Aftershocks following a large earthquake that killed over 500 people in Turkey and Syria, can continue for "several days, several weeks, maybe even several months,"

Chris Elders, professor at the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University in Perth Australia, has told Al Jazeera.

"People will continue to feel the effects of the earthquake for some time in this area," Elders said.

He added that multiple aftershocks of magnitude four or five have already been registered. While of lesser intensity compared to the 7.8 magnitude quake, they were still "very worrying."

The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of about 17 kilometres below the earth's surface, which means that the quake was felt with "much greater intensity than if it was deeper in the crust," Elders said.

