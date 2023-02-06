Earthquake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

Earthquake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
A rescuer works at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
A rescuer works at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Aftershocks following a large earthquake that killed over 500 people in Turkey and Syria, can continue for "several days, several weeks, maybe even several months,"

Chris Elders, professor at the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University in Perth Australia, has told Al Jazeera.

"People will continue to feel the effects of the earthquake for some time in this area," Elders said.

He added that multiple aftershocks of magnitude four or five have already been registered. While of lesser intensity compared to the 7.8 magnitude quake, they were still "very worrying."

The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of about 17 kilometres below the earth's surface, which means that the quake was felt with "much greater intensity than if it was deeper in the crust," Elders said.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed, and triggering searches across the snowy region for survivors trapped in the rubble.

 

Earthquake / Turkey Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

4h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

4h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

3h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

3h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

20h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'