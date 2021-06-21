Driver in Florida pride parade crash was 77-year-old participant

World+Biz

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 09:05 am

Related News

Driver in Florida pride parade crash was 77-year-old participant

"The driver of the vehicle, a 77 year-old male, was a participant who had ailments preventing him from walking the duration of the parade and was selected to drive as the lead vehicle," police said

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 09:05 am
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, U.S. June 19, 2021. Chris Day/South Florida Sun Sentinel via REUTERS
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, U.S. June 19, 2021. Chris Day/South Florida Sun Sentinel via REUTERS

The driver of a pickup truck that hit two pedestrians at the start of a gay pride parade in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was a 77-year-old participant in the event, police said on Sunday.

The driver, who has not been identified by local authorities, is cooperating fully with investigators, showed no signs of impairment and has not been charged, Fort Lauderdale police said in a written statement.

The victims, both adult males and members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The second victim was listed in a serious condition.

The driver is also a member of the Gay Men's Chorus.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 77 year-old male, was a participant who had ailments preventing him from walking the duration of the parade and was selected to drive as the lead vehicle," police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was criticized after initially telling a local television station that the incident was premeditated and a "terrorist attack on the LGBT community," appeared to walk back those statements on Twitter.

"I was eyewitness to the horrifying events ... I feared it could be intentional based on what I saw from mere feet away," Trantalis said on Twitter.

"As the facts continue to be pieced together, a picture is emerging of an accident in which a truck careened out of control," he said.

Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in the parade, tweeted that she was safe, though she was "deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured."

Florida pride parade / crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020