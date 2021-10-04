Displaced Afghans plead for aid as desperation grows

World+Biz

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 06:48 pm

Related News

Displaced Afghans plead for aid as desperation grows

"So far, we have not received any aid from anyone"

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 06:48 pm
Burqa-clad Afghan women and children, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, stand at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Burqa-clad Afghan women and children, who are among displaced families fleeing the violence in their provinces, stand at a makeshift shelter at Shahr-e Naw park, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

In a public park in the Afghan capital Kabul, Nor Agha Nori is one of hundreds of people sleeping in makeshift tents, as the country suffers a growing humanitarian crisis.

Originally from the northern Takhar province, Nori's family of seven are among hundreds of thousands of people, the majority children, displaced in recent months as the insurgent Taliban triumphed over Western-backed government forces in August.

"So far, we have not received any aid from anyone," Nori told Reuters on Monday, cradling two sleeping children in his arms.

"We are seven people in the family and we haven't had any lunch or dinner. We call on the international community and the United Nations to help us as soon as possible."

Poverty and hunger have worsened since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a country already suffering from drought and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Half a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan in recent months, according to U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, a number which will grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

More than half of those are children, UN data show.

The Taliban has urged Afghans to remain in their homes and not to migrate to other areas of the country, or abroad. It has also said it welcomes international aid, though many donors froze their assistance after the Taliban came to power.

"Who is the figure who takes care of the poor?" said Zia Gul, a woman originally from northern Kunduz province who is also now sleeping in the Kabul park.

"Our group is about four to five families, we are all homeless."

South Asia

Displaced Afghans / Taliban

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

15h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment