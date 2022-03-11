Disney to pause all business in Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 09:52 am

Related News

Disney to pause all business in Russia

The company had earlier said it would halt the release of theatrical films in Russia. Other Hollywood studios Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures Entertainment too had decided on such a move last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 09:52 am
Disney to pause all business in Russia

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will pause all business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

"Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia," the media and entertainment company said.

Disney said some businesses including linear channels and content and product licensing will take time to pause due to contractual nuances, while other streams of business will pause immediately.

The company had earlier said it would halt the release of theatrical films in Russia. Other Hollywood studios Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures Entertainment too had decided on such a move last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called its actions in the country a "special operation." 

 

Disney / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

59m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

21h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

19m | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

15h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

15h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh