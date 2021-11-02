Did Joe Biden fall asleep while listening to COP26 speech?

Video footage has emerged of US President Joe Biden sitting with his eyes closed at the COP26 climate change summit.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

The US president is among the world leaders who have travelled to the event – which he has called an "incredible opportunity" – in Glasgow, reports the BBC.

Biden is among the world leaders who have travelled to Glasgow for the climate summit. In the clip, he is initially seen listening to a speaker. A few seconds later, however, the US President shuts his eyes - and keeps them closed as the speech continues.

It is not clear if Biden was sleeping or just resting his eyes.