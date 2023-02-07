Devastating earthquake in Turkey wrecks 2000-yr-old Unesco World Heritage site

The Gaziantep Castle, a 2,000-year-old historical landmark and a Unesco World Heritage site was completely destroyed by the major 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit central Turkey and north-west Syria on Monday (6 February).

A second 7.4 magnitude quake reported a few hours later in the same region, reports the Guardian.

Among the most affected areas is Gaziantep, located 150 miles from the border with Syria and 50 miles from the earthquake's epicenter in Kahramanmaraş.

Tremors were felt as far away as Lebanon, Greece, Israel, and the island of Cyprus. Authorities are still assessing the number of victims, as local and international rescue teams have been deployed to search for survivors. Early estimates report that over 1,700 buildings have collapsed or have been critically damaged, as confirmed by Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The Gaziantep castle was built in the second and third centuries CE in the Roman period, and it was passed over to the Byzantines after the Roman Empire split. Under Emperor Justinian I, the fortification was extended and renovated, and subterranean galleries were installed to defend against invaders. In recent times, the castle was home to the Gaziantep Defence and Heroism Panoramic Museum, which attracted large numbers of visitors, reports Arch Daily.

2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.



Before vs Now. pic.twitter.com/vAtIWhmlsA— Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) February 6, 2023

Local media reported the 17th-century Şirvani Mosque is severely damaged, as its dome and the eastern wall collapsed. A shopping mall in the city of Diyarbakir has also been toppled, said BBC reports.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleymon Soylu, ten cities were severely affected by the initial quake, including Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir, and Kilis.

The European Union and the United States pledged to help, as several countries have begun sending search and rescue specialists and equipment to Turkey.

As the situation continues to unfold, architects, designers, and building professionals will be needed to bring quick and reliable solutions for emergency housing and medical facilities for the affected communities.