Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone in next 24 hours: IMD

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression will intensify into cyclonic storm Jawad over the central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards, intensify and reach north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts around Saturday morning.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal over the weekend due to the cyclone.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms were expected in parts of northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and the rest of northwestern plains on Thursday, the IMD said.

A cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian sea and a trough in lower levels are running from the southeast Arabian Sea to Kutch. A western disturbance is lying as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies.