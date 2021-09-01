Delhi students back in school after 17 months

Schools and faculties of Delhi in India have been reopened after a closure of 17 months with strict anti-Covid health guidelines.

The Delhi government prescribed some guidelines which authorities have to follow to curb the potential spread of Covid. These are-- mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, 50% seating per classroom, and mandatory isolation room in school premises, reports NDTV.

Dr CS Verma, principal, Kautilya Government School told, "We are very happy to welcome back our students. We will ensure strict social distancing; students will not be allowed to share food or notebooks. We have also created an isolation room in our school in case a child feels unwell."

AS Sharma, an arts and craft teacher at a government school said, it was very difficult to teach online as many students don't have devices and we can't wait to hold the pencil in our hand all over again".

Though the Delhi government has said colleges can also open but some colleges are not reopening today and waiting for formal communication.

Dr. Promila Kumar, Principal of Gargi College said, "We have not yet received any formal communication from UCG regarding reopening as colleges come under central government."

All educational institutions of Bangladesh have been closed since 17 March 2020 and can't reopen yet for a single day.