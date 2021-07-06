Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane found

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 04:08 pm

The debris was been located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the village of Palana, where the plane with 28 people on board was headed, according to the reports

Russian An-26 plane with the tail number RA-26085 is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia in this undated handout image released by Russia&#039;s Emergencies Ministry on July 6, 2021. Russia&#039;s Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian An-26 plane with the tail number RA-26085 is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia in this undated handout image released by Russia's Emergencies Ministry on July 6, 2021. Russia's Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Debris believed to be from a missing An-26 plane has been found in Russia's far east, where it appears to have crashed into a rock, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The debris was been located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the village of Palana, where the plane with 28 people on board was headed, according to the reports.

