Death toll from Mexico immigration center fire rises to 40

BSS/AFP
04 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:47 am

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute (INM) building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute (INM) building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The death toll from a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center near the US border has risen to 40 after another migrant died of his injuries, authorities said Monday.

The deceased, who was not named, had been flown by air ambulance from Ciudad Juarez to a medical facility in Mexico City, according to the security ministry.

Five others hurt in the blaze were airlifted to the capital over the weekend, the ministry said, adding that the number of injured stood at 27.

Five people have been arrested as part of a homicide investigation, including a migrant accused of starting the 27 March fire, three immigration officials and a private security guard.

Authorities have accused the people in charge of the facility of doing nothing to evacuate the migrants.

Video surveillance footage appeared to show guards leaving the detainees locked inside as flames spread and smoke filled the room.

An arrest warrant is outstanding for another guard wanted in connection with the tragedy, which claimed the lives of migrants from South and Central America.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has vowed there will be "no impunity" over the disaster, traveled to Ciudad Juarez on Friday to see the medical treatment given to the injured.

