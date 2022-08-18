Death toll in Afghanistan mosque blast rises to 21: police

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 01:41 pm

The explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Kabul. Photo: Hindustan Times
The explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Kabul. Photo: Hindustan Times

The death toll from a blast which ripped through a mosque in Kabul has risen to 21, police said Thursday.

"Yesterday an explosion occurred in a mosque... during evening prayers. As a result 21 of our citizens were martyred and 33 were wounded," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement.

The Taliban intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in Khair Khana area of Kabul.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the toll could still rise, the source added. Intelligence teams were at blast site and investigations were ongoing.

Other officials in the Taliban government did not reply to multiple requests to confirm the number of casualties.

