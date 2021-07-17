Danish Siddiqui’s finest works

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan.

His death was mourned all across with the world, including in Bangladesh where many photographers, journalist and people from various other professions mourned his passing on social media.

Below are some of his best work.

A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

High-rise buildings are seen in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of 'evil spirits'. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

