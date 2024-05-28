Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognise Palestinian state

Reuters
28 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:02 pm

The Danish bill had been proposed by four left-wing parties.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks during a press conference after a bilateral meeting at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS/File Photo
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks during a press conference after a bilateral meeting at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS/File Photo

Denmark's parliament rejected a proposal to recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday, backing the government's view that the necessary conditions were not in place, despite a decision by Spain, Ireland and Norway to endorse independence.

Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after more than seven months of conflict with the Palestinian militants of Hamas, which rules Gaza, has reacted furiously to the European moves.

The Danish bill had been proposed by four left-wing parties.

Sascha Faxe, member of parliament for The Alternative, said recognising a Palestinian state was the only way to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

"The vast majority of Danish politicians agree that there will be no lasting peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution," she said in parliament, adding that she saw recognition as a way to give rights to ordinary Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen had previously said the Danish government could not recognise a Palestinian state because it did not have a single functioning authority or control over its own territory.

Rasmussen did not take part in Tuesday's debate but has said he hopes Denmark will one day be able to give its backing to a Palestinian state.

