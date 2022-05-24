Danish anti-ship missiles expected to help Ukraine control its Black Sea coast

World+Biz

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

Danish anti-ship missiles expected to help Ukraine control its Black Sea coast

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 01:46 pm
Photo : Bloomberg
Photo : Bloomberg

Copenhagen's pledge of Harpoon anti-ship missiles and a launcher to Ukraine, announced by the United States on Monday, is the first sign since the Russian invasion in February that Kyiv will receive US-made weapons that significantly extend its striking range.

Ukraine has been seeking more advanced weapons such as air defenses, anti-ship missiles and longer-range rockets, but so far the majority of aid has been in short-range systems like Javelin anti-tank weapons and artillery.

The Harpoons, made by Boeing Co, could be used to push the Russian navy away from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, allowing exports of grain and other agricultural products to resume.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was "especially grateful to Denmark which announced today that it will provide a Harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast." 

Reuters reported on Thursday the United States has been working to help transfer to Ukraine more anti-ship capabilities with a range of more then 100 kilometers as its ports are blockaded by ships and mines. 

"This is an important and measured step to increase the Ukrainians' capability and operational intensity against the Russians," Tom Karako, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the director of the Missile Defense Project said.

He added that the weapons "will hold at risk high-value Russian ships attacking Ukraine from the Black Sea or elsewhere." Congressional sources and a US official have said Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missiles are in short supply, so the Harpoons offer Ukraine more capability to push Russian ships back and begin de-mining operations.

With the Harpoon missiles, Ukraine will likely depend on other nations for targeting data to use the systems effectively against ships at longer ranges, Karako noted.

A handful of countries were willing to send Harpoons to Ukraine, US officials and congressional sources have said. But a US official said no nation had wanted to be the first or only nation to send Harpoons, fearing reprisals from Russia if a ship is sunk with a Harpoon from their stockpile.

The Danish Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Black Sea / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Missile defense / Missile System

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

6h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

7h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

1h | Videos
The story of an 8 thousand gramophone records collector

The story of an 8 thousand gramophone records collector

2h | Videos
How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

7h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature