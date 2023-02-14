Damages from Turkey quake estimated to surpass $20 billion

World+Biz

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:52 pm

Related News

Damages from Turkey quake estimated to surpass $20 billion

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Damages from deadly earthquakes in Turkey last week will probably exceed $20 billion, the risk modelling company Verisk estimated on Tuesday.

Only a fraction of the damages - likely more than $1 billion - is covered by insurance, Verisk said.

The figures come on top of the enormous loss of life from the disaster, with the death toll having risen to 31,974 by Tuesday.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Turkey, and despite regulations to build to protect against earthquakes, results have been "mixed", Verisk said.

Structures compliant with building codes "have performed relatively well, while many others have experienced significant damage and collapse during earthquakes", it said.

Top News

Turkey Earthquake / damage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

9h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

9h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

12h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

2h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

3h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

6h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed