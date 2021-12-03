Cyclone Jawad: Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 12 hours

Cyclone Jawad's wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.(IMD)

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad which is likely to reach the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression lying centred over the Bay of Bengal about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam late Thursday night is likely to move northwestwards.

The depression intensified into a deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning. It is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, according to the Met department. Cyclone Jawad's wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue a warning about the inundation of low lying areas and possible damage to standing crops, especially paddy.

The Odisha government has issued guidelines to prevent the adverse effects arising from Cyclone Jawad. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, said that the government plans to deploy 266 teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts.

"The state government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of the impending cyclonic storm," Jena said.

Fishing activities have been prohibited within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha from December 3 to December 5 for safeguarding the life and assets of fishermen due to impeding Cyclone Jawad.

"In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from 3rd December 2021 till 5th December, 2021," Fisheries and ARD Department said in an order.