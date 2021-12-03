Cyclone Jawad: Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 12 hours

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:58 am

Related News

Cyclone Jawad: Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 12 hours

Cyclone Jawad latest update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:58 am
Cyclone Jawad&#039;s wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.(IMD)
Cyclone Jawad's wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.(IMD)

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad which is likely to reach the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression lying centred over the Bay of Bengal about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam late Thursday night is likely to move northwestwards.

The depression intensified into a deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning. It is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, according to the Met department. Cyclone Jawad's wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue a warning about the inundation of low lying areas and possible damage to standing crops, especially paddy.

The Odisha government has issued guidelines to prevent the adverse effects arising from Cyclone Jawad. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, said that the government plans to deploy 266 teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts.

"The state government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of the impending cyclonic storm," Jena said.

Fishing activities have been prohibited within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha from December 3 to December 5 for safeguarding the life and assets of fishermen due to impeding Cyclone Jawad.

"In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from 3rd December 2021 till 5th December, 2021," Fisheries and ARD Department said in an order.

 

South Asia

India / cyclone Jawad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

27m | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

1h | Bloomberg Special
Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

23h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub