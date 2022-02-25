Cutting Russia off from Swift banking not an option right now: Biden

US President Joe Biden talks virtually with service members, from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House, during an event with first lady Jill Biden, in Washington, US, December 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Joe Biden says cutting Russia off from the global Swift banking system is not being proposed "right now".

He says the sanctions already proposed on all the banks are of equal consequence and perhaps even exceed banning Russia from Swift.

"Let's have a conversation in another month or so to see if they're working," he says.

He says the move "is always an option but right now it's not the position the rest of Europe wishes to take."

UK PM Boris Johnson said earlier there was a potential to use Swift as a sanction and "nothing is off the table".