Cutting Russia off from Swift banking not an option right now: Biden

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 01:40 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:42 am

Related News

Cutting Russia off from Swift banking not an option right now: Biden

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 01:40 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:42 am
US President Joe Biden talks virtually with service members, from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building&#039;s South Court Auditorium at the White House, during an event with first lady Jill Biden, in Washington, US, December 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden talks virtually with service members, from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House, during an event with first lady Jill Biden, in Washington, US, December 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Joe Biden says cutting Russia off from the global Swift banking system is not being proposed "right now".

He says the sanctions already proposed on all the banks are of equal consequence and perhaps even exceed banning Russia from Swift.

"Let's have a conversation in another month or so to see if they're working," he says.

He says the move "is always an option but right now it's not the position the rest of Europe wishes to take."

UK PM Boris Johnson said earlier there was a potential to use Swift as a sanction and "nothing is off the table".

SWIFT financial system / Biden briefing / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

11h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

12h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

13h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

15h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused