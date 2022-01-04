Covid-19 loss of $44 bln is 3rd largest catastrophe cost to insurers

World+Biz

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:12 pm

Related News

Covid-19 loss of $44 bln is 3rd largest catastrophe cost to insurers

However, initial projections of $100 billion-plus for Covid-19 insured losses now look "improbable", Howden said in a report on reinsurance renewals

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:12 pm
Seniors, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic in Sarasota, Florida, US on 4 January 2021. REUTERS
Seniors, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic in Sarasota, Florida, US on 4 January 2021. REUTERS

Insured losses of $44 billion from Covid-19 so far represent the third largest cost to insurers of any catastrophe, behind Hurricane Katrina and the 9/11 attacks, insurance broker Howden said on Tuesday.

However, initial projections of $100 billion-plus for Covid-19 insured losses now look "improbable", Howden said in a report on reinsurance renewals.

That prediction was made by industry specialists in the early days of the pandemic nearly two years ago, as events were cancelled and businesses forced to shut down across the world.

Insurers have since excluded Covid-19 from many policies.

"There's only so much event cancellation coverage out there, there's only so much civil action coverage out there, and when you get to $40 billion, that's pretty much exhausting what was underwritten," said David Flandro, head of analytics at Howden.

Property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose 9% year-on-year on Jan. 1, marking their biggest annual rise since 2009, Howden also said in the report.

Reinsurers insure the insurers, and reinsurance rate rises are typically passed onto insurers' customers.

Global property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose by 10.8% on average this year, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said in a separate report this week.

Gallagher Re said earlier on Tuesday that some European property reinsurance rates rose by more than 50% after the region suffered record insured losses last year from natural catastrophes such as floods and storms. 

Top News / Global Economy

Covid -19 / atastrophe cost / insurers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

10h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

11h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

12h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

6h | Videos
Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

6h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

6h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership