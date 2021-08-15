Countries should not recognise Taliban as Afghan govt: UK PM

Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," he said in an interview clip.

"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one.

It was clear there was going to be a new government, Johnson said, adding it was important that the West collectively worked together to make clear that no one wanted Afghanistan to be a breeding ground for terror.

Speaking from Downing Street, he told reporters the situation continues "to be difficult and is getting more difficult".

He said the UK's priority was to deliver on its obligations to UK nationals and to those who have helped with British efforts in the country. He added that the government had the means to get its citizens out over the next few days.

"The ambassador has been there at the airport to process the applications," Johnson said.

With input from Reuters and BBC