Countries that have successfully soft landed on moon

World+Biz

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

Countries that have successfully soft landed on moon

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 08:29 pm
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, August 17, 2023. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

As of today, only four countries -- Russia, the United States, China and India -- have achieved soft-landing on the moon.

India became the fourth country in the world to perform a soft landing on the moon today. In doing so, it also became the first ever country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon.

A moon landing, also referred to as lunar landing, encompasses the procedure of a spacecraft reaching and touching down on the moon's surface.

A soft landing denotes any form of aircraft, rocket, or spacecraft touchdown that avoids substantial harm to the vehicle or its cargo, as opposed to a hard landing.

Russia 

In September 1959, Russia (then the USSR) became the first country to achieve a successful moon landing. The USSR's unmanned Luna 2 spacecraft was the first man-made object to successfully land on the moon.

In February 1966, the USSR became the first country to achieve a successful soft lunar landing with Luna 9. Later in 1970, the USSR's successfully retrieved lunar samples through the unmanned Luna 16.

United States

In May 1966, the US achieved its first soft landing with Surveyor 1, a few months after the USSR.

In July 1969, America's Apollo 11 was the first spacecraft to carry humans to the surface. The United States is also the only country to land humans on the moon.

China

In December 2013, China's first lunar probe Chang'e-3 landed on the near side of the moon, incorporating a robotic lander and a lunar rover.

In January 2019, China's Chang'e-4 completed the successful soft landing on the "dark side" of the moon, being the first country to land a spacecraft on the side of the moon that faces away from Earth.

India

On 23 August 2023, India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft landed on the South Pole of the moon, being the first country to do so. This was India's second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed to attempt a landing at the lunar south pole.

Moon Landing / Soft landing / Moon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19