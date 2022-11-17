COP27: Developing nations demand climate damage fund, say anything less is a betrayal

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 07:20 pm

Related News

COP27: Developing nations demand climate damage fund, say anything less is a betrayal

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
FILE PHOTO: A view of a logo of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view of a logo of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries recover from the damage caused by climate disasters, ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday.

"Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment, and the people fighting for humanity," said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda's environment minister.

He was speaking at a news conference of leaders of groups representing developing countries in the UN climate talks. Antigua and Barbuda represent a bloc of small island states.

Top News

COP27 / climate damage fund / developing countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

9h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday