Is the Commonwealth irrelevant in today's time?

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 11:19 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kenneth Mohammed, a freelance writer and Caribbean analyst, recently wrote an opinion piece in the British daily newspaper The Guardian about the irrelevance of the Commonwealth in today's time.

The article – titled "Sunak was brutally honest, so let me return the favour: the Commonwealth today is irrelevant" – cites Rishi Sunak's rejection of the call for reparatory justice for the UK's role in slavery, indentureship, and colonialism.

It argues that the Commonwealth is an outdated institution that has failed to address critical issues such as poverty, inequality, corruption, and climate change.

Kenneth argues that the Commonwealth's legacy of colonialism has undermined its legitimacy and relevance and that its bureaucracy and administrative processes are slow and inefficient.

He suggests that the Commonwealth's original purpose was one of economic benefit for members, cultural and educational exchange, and having a collective voice and shared values and principles.

However, critics argue that it has created unequal power dynamics and limited the representation and influence of smaller or less influential members.

Kenneth further asserts that the Commonwealth has served Britain nicely by advocating for its preferences, low corporate tax rates, and a creative system of tax havens predominantly located in other Commonwealth countries, leading to global corruption.

He pointed out that companies listed on the London Stock Exchange control more than $1 trillion worth of Africa's key resources, resulting in Africa losing £30 billion more each year than it receives in aid, loans, and remittances, while London facilitates global corruption as the money-laundering capital of Europe.

Lastly, he calls into question the Commonwealth's existence in 2023, especially on economic grounds post-Brexit. Philip Murphy, former director of the Institute for Commonwealth Studies at London University, called it "an irrelevant institution wallowing in imperial amnesia."

In the end, Kenneth suggested that the Commonwealth is ultimately a voluntary organisation, and its members should consider whether it is a meaningful choice for them to remain.

Commonwealth / Rishi Sunak / slavery

