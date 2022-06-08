CMA CGM vows to continue efforts to protect oceans

The logo of CMA-CGM shipping company is pictured on a container in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM Group, on the occasion of World Oceans Day on 8 June, has said it will continue its effort to protect marine ecosystems for combating climate change and loss of biodiversity, according to a press release.

"The oceans are essential for the health of the planet and its inhabitants. The Group is strongly committed to protecting the valuable resources," said Claire Martin, vice-president of the company.

"We are working alongside scientists and NGOs to make a contribution to protecting and regenerating our oceans," he added.

Headquarter in Marseille, the shipping company, with a fleet of 580 vessels, operates at more than 420 ports of 160 countries around the world.

The press release also says with worldwide coral reef restoration programme, the CMA CGM Group is continuing to support sustainable use of oceans.