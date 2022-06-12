Chinese defence chief says up to US to improve bilateral ties

China's State Councilor and Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe walks to attend a bilateral meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said on Sunday that it was up to the United States to improve the bilateral relationship, saying that the ties were at a critical juncture.

"We request the US side to stop smearing and containing China. Stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the US side can do that," Wei, dressed in the uniform of a general in the People's Liberation Army, told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security meeting.