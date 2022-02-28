China willing to work with US on Build Back Better World initiative

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 09:38 am

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China is willing to work with the United States on the Build Back Better World initative first proposed by the G7 last year to provide the world with high-quality public goods, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Shanghai for the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique, an agreement between China and United States which marked the normalising of relations, Wang also said China is open to having the United States participate in the two global plans proposed by China, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

