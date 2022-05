Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins//File Photo

China will always be a good friend of Pacific Island countries no matter how the international situation changes, China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday in a written address to a meeting of China-Pacific foreign ministers.

China is willing to work with Pacific Island nations to build a "community with a shared future", Xi said in the written address.