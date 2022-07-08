China warns top US general off 'arbitrary provocations'

World+Biz

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

China warns top US general off 'arbitrary provocations'

The world's two largest economies are at loggerheads over a series of contentious issues, from the status of Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a broader contest for influence in the Asia Pacific

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:18 am
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A senior Chinese military officer warned his US counterpart on Thursday that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and controls risks.

The world's two largest economies are at loggerheads over a series of contentious issues, from the status of Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a broader contest for influence in the Asia Pacific.

The Pentagon said that US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had spoken with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng.

"Gen. Milley discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," Milley's spokesman said in a statement.

"Gen. Milley underscored the importance of the People's Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk. The call also included a productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues."

China's Defense Ministry cited Li as saying the two militaries should uphold mutual respect and objectivity, further strengthen dialogue, control risks, and promote cooperation, "rather than deliberately creating confrontation and provoking incidents."

China has no room for compromise or concessions on issues related to its core interests, Li added.

"If anyone provokes arbitrarily, it will inevitably be met with a firm counterstrike by the Chinese people."

Li also reiterated a call for the United States to stop military relations with Taiwan, and "avoid shocks to Sino-US relations and the stability of the Taiwan Strait."

China's military will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan seeking to pressure the democratically-elected government there to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and while it wants peace will defend itself if attacked.

China / USA

china / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

44m | Panorama
Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

1d | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

Now | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

14m | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

13h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM