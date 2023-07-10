China urges 'practical' US action on sanctions after Yellen talks

World+Biz

Reuters
10 July, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 11:16 am

Related News

China urges 'practical' US action on sanctions after Yellen talks

Reuters
10 July, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 11:16 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

China on Monday called on the US to take "practical action" in response to its "major concerns" about sanctions on Chinese firms, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up more than 10 hours of meetings with senior officials in Beijing.

China agreed to "maintain high-level exchanges and communication at all levels in the economic field", its finance ministry said in a statement.

But China also "required" the US to "cease the suppression of Chinese enterprises, lift bans on Xinjiang-related products, and take concrete steps to respond to China's major concerns in economic relations between the two countries" the ministry said.

The United States has imposed sanctions on some companies for using forced labour in the far-western region of Xinjiang.

Beijing denies the use of forced labour and any other abuses there.

The ministry said China believed its development was an opportunity rather than a risk to the US and that "strengthening cooperation between China and the United States is a realistic need and the correct choice of the two countries".

Yellen left Beijing on Sunday after a four-day visit, describing her bilateral meetings with senior Chinese officials as "direct, substantive and productive", sentiments echoed in China's summary of the talks.

Top News

US-China / US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen / cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

1h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

1h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

2h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

18h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

20h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020