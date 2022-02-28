China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 02:51 pm

China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China's view that all countries' legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.

Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China's view that all countries' legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.

