China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.
