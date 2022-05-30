China for unhindered wheat harvest to fight inflation 

China has stepped up to ensure that the summer wheat harvest proceeds without any hitches this year all while food shortages and soaring prices unsettling governments around the world.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed that the reaping of crops should proceed without hindrance as he gave special instructions to the national summer harvest work meeting late last week, reports Bloomberg.

He also said local authorities should not set up obstacles for any reason and whoever fails to perform their duties will be held accountable.

The instructions come after farmers in some parts of China had to contend with strict virus curbs that prevented them from ploughing their fields and sowing their seeds.

Chinese farmers start reaping crops such as wheat and planting corn and soybeans in late May, with the harvest starting in the warmer southern parts of the country and gradually moving north.

"As protectionism grows globally on food exports, domestic production in China has become more important than ever in maintaining stable supply and curbing inflation," said Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis SA.

Beijing will need to try and strike a balance between food security and lockdowns, he said.

State Council Vice Premier Hu Chunhua visited Henan province, the biggest wheat producer in China, to try and ensure a successful harvest, Xinhua reported on Sunday (29 May).

Authorities around China have taken steps to ensure the transport of agriculture machines will not be impeded by virus restrictions, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

Local governments in provinces from Henan to Jiangsu are organizing volunteers to help reap crops if there are shortages of workers due to virus-related curbs on movement.