China tells Australia to act as partner, not opponent

World+Biz

Reuters
10 July, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

China tells Australia to act as partner, not opponent

Reuters
10 July, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 11:51 am
China tells Australia to act as partner, not opponent

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged his Australian counterpart Penny Wong to treat China as a partner, not an opponent, and to accumulate "postive energy" to improve ties between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali on Friday, Wang expressed hope that Australia could "seize the opportunity, take concrete actions and come to a correct understanding of China", according to a summary published late on Saturday by China's foreign ministry.

"The root cause of the difficulties in Chinese and Australian relations in recent years lies in the insistence of previous Australian governments to treat China as an 'opponent' and even a 'threat'," Wang said, adding that Australia's words and actions had been "irresponsible".

China has been restricting imports of Australian coal and other products since 2020. Among Beijing's grievances were Canberra's call for a full probe into the origins of Covid-19, an investigation into Chinese interference in Australian politics, and a ban on China's Huawei from participating in Australia's 5G rollout.

Australian Foreign Minister Wong said on Friday that the meeting with her Chinese counterpart was a first step towards stabilising the relationship but that it would take time for Beijing to remove trade blockages on Australia. read more

Australia has also expressed concern about China's growing presence in the Pacific region, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warning on Friday that Beijing had become "more aggressive".

Wang told Wong at the Friday meeting that China was conducting "equal exchange and cooperation" with sovereign island nations based on their requests and needs, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

china / China-Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1d | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1d | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

1d | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

3h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

3h | Videos
Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

4h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south