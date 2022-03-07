China says friendship with Russia is 'rock solid'
China's friendship with Russia is "rock solid" and the prospects for cooperation are very broad, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
Cooperation between the two countries brings benefits and well-being to the two peoples, he told his annual news conference on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament.