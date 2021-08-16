China, Russia not evacuating embassies in Kabul

While the Taliban's taking of Kabul sparked the US and its allies to evacuate from the Afghanistan capital, China and Russia have indicated they have no plans to close their embassies.

China warned its nationals to "stay indoors" and alert to the situation, but said it had asked "various factions in Afghanistan" to ensure the safety of its citizens, BBC reports.

Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry also told state media on Sunday that the government had no plans to evacuate.

Taliban representatives visited China in late July where they met with foreign minister Wang Yi. The meeting at the time was seen as an international recognition of the Taliban as a political force.

China's foreign ministry had said it would pursue a policy of "non-interference" in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

The US State Department has confirmed about evacuating all of its embassy staff to a compound at the Hamid Karzai airport after the fall of Afghanistan capital Kabul.

The country is flying out its personnel from the beleaguered city in batches. It has sent around 6,000 troops to assist with the evacuation process.

The US took down the flag at its diplomatic quarters after completing evacuation.

