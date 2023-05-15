China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 11:48 am
China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges

China has sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage, a court statement said Monday (15 May).

John Shing-wan Leung, an American passport holder and Hong Kong permanent resident, "was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life", said the statement from the Intermediate People's Court in the eastern city of Suzhou.

Suzhou authorities "took compulsory measures according to the law" against 78-year-old Leung in April 2021, it said, without specifying when he had been taken into custody.

The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The court statement provided no further details on the charges, and closed-door trials are routine in China for sensitive cases.

Such heavy sentences are relatively rare for foreign citizens in China.

The jailing is likely to further damage relations with Washington, which are already severely strained.

Revised anti-espionage law

In April, China approved an amendment to its anti-espionage law, broadening its scope by widening the definition of spying and banning the transfer of any data related to what the authorities define as national security.

The same month authorities formally charged a prominent Chinese journalist with spying, more than a year after he was detained while having lunch with a Japanese diplomat, a media rights group said.

Dong Yuyu, a senior columnist at the Communist Party newspaper Guangming Daily, was detained in February 2022 along with the diplomat at a Beijing restaurant, according to a statement issued by his family and seen by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The diplomat was released after a few hours of questioning, the Japanese foreign ministry said last year.

In February a Japanese man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in China for espionage, according to Kyodo News.

Several high-profile cases of foreigners being detained have damaged ties between China and Western countries over the last few years.

In 2019, Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Jun was arrested on allegations of spying.

Australia called last week for another one of its nationals - jailed journalist Cheng Lei - to be reunited with her family after 1,000 days in detention.

She was accused of "supplying state secrets overseas".

Days after the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in 2018, China detained two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

Beijing was accused of using the two men in a bout of "hostage diplomacy" to pressure Ottawa into releasing Meng.

The Canadian pair were set free hours after a deal was struck to release Meng.

Espionage / China-US / Life Imprisonment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

3h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone