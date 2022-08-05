China halts high-level military dialogue with US, suspends other cooperation

Reuters
05 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 05:08 pm

China halts high-level military dialogue with US, suspends other cooperation

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday.

China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with Washington on prevention of cross-border crime and drug trafficking, andon repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures.

In a statement released soon after Pelosi left Japan on the final leg of her Asian tour, China also cancelled a planned bilateral meeting on a maritime military security mechanism.

Beijing separately announced that it would personally sanction Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions. read more

Pelosi's brief visit this week to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, infuriated Beijing and triggered Chinese military drills on an unprecedented scale in the seas and air around the island. read more

 

