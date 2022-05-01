China discusses protecting assets from US sanctions with banks

A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chinese regulators held an emergency meeting with domestic and foreign banks to discuss how they could protect China's overseas assets from US-led sanctions similar to those imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, The Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussion.

The internal conference, held on 22 April, included officials from China's central bank and finance ministry and executives from local and international banks, the report said.