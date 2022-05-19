China to buy Russian oil for strategic reserves

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 05:04 pm

Related News

China to buy Russian oil for strategic reserves

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 05:04 pm
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS

China plans to restock its strategic crude oil reserves with more affordable Russian oil.

This is an indication that Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine, reports Bloomberg.

Beijing is in discussions with Moscow to buy additional supplies, disclosed sources on condition of anonymity.

Crude would be used to fill China's strategic petroleum reserves, and talks are being conducted at a government level with little direct involvement from oil companies, said one person.

Oil has rallied this year following Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbor, but the price of its own crude has tumbled as buyers step away to avoid damaging their reputation or being swept up in financial sanctions. That's provided an opportunity for China to cheaply replenish its vast strategic reserves, which are typically tapped during times of emergencies or sudden disruptions.

The foreign ministries for both China and Russia didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Details on volumes or terms of a potential deal haven't been decided yet, and there's no guarantee an agreement will be concluded, said one person.

Top News

china / Russian oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

8h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

2h | Videos
Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

2h | Videos
Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

23h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire