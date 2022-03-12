Chernihiv governor says city under heavy attack

World+Biz

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

Chernihiv governor says city under heavy attack

Footage from a local TV station showed large-scale destruction to several buildings and a stadium in the city

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
A destroyed car is pictured as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
A destroyed car is pictured as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv is still facing heavy Russian shelling, Al Jazeera reported citing the region's governor Viacheslav Chaus.

In a video address, Chaus said Russian troops were targeting civilian infrastructure "where there is no and has never been any military."

"The peaceful population is dying and there are many injured," he said.

Footage from a local TV station showed large-scale destruction to several buildings and a stadium in the city.

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

5h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

5h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

6h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops regroup on outskirt of Kyiv

Russian troops regroup on outskirt of Kyiv

1h | Videos
Rabbit nurture is going on commercially in Rajshahi

Rabbit nurture is going on commercially in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

2h | Videos
Ponzi Scheme: Grasp all, lose all

Ponzi Scheme: Grasp all, lose all

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings