Chernihiv governor says city under heavy attack

A destroyed car is pictured as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv is still facing heavy Russian shelling, Al Jazeera reported citing the region's governor Viacheslav Chaus.

In a video address, Chaus said Russian troops were targeting civilian infrastructure "where there is no and has never been any military."

"The peaceful population is dying and there are many injured," he said.

Footage from a local TV station showed large-scale destruction to several buildings and a stadium in the city.